CHICAGO (CBS) — The Huntley Fire Department says they received a call just before 6 p.m. Monday night about a car in a pond.

The incident happened in the 3900 block of Willow View Drive.

Officials say two sisters, a 19-year-old and 33-year old, were inside the car at the time the vehicle went into the water.

According to the Huntley Fire PRotection Deputy Chief, the 19-year-old is listed in serious condition and the 33-year-old went into full cardiac arrest and is also in critical condition.

Both of the females were taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley.

Lake in the Hills Police, Huntley Fire Department, Carey Fire Department, Crystal Lake Fire, and Wauconda Fire officials were all on the scene.

It is unknown what caused the car to go into the water. Officials say they do not believe the cause was weather-related.

This is a developing story.