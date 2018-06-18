CBS (CHICAGO)–Beloved White Sox organist Nancy Faust will be enshrined in a hall of fame for four decades of contributions to Chicago baseball.

Her 41-year career with the Sox earned her a spot in the Baseball Reliquary’s Shrine of the Eternals. The designation is a similar concept to the National Baseball Hall of Fame, but the honor isn’t based on statistics.

“I feel very fortunate that I’m still remembered after all these years,” she said. “I saw generations come and go. When kids start telling me (their) great grandfather loved you, it’s time to retire.”

The energetic blonde has played the organ at more than 3,000 games and is known as the first ballpark organist to incorporate pop and rock songs into ballgame playlists.

Faust retired in 2010, and uses her free time to relax at home and spend time with her pet donkeys, Mandy and Gigi.

“I hope people remember me for bringing a sense of fun to the park,” she said.

When she recently went through some old memorabilia stored around her home, she found a rejection letter from the Chicago Cubs and Philip Wrigley from 1967.

“I’m really honored to have Phillip K. Wrigley’s autograph here,” she said.

Faust will be indicted into the Shrine of the Eternals in July at a ceremony in California.