CHICAGO (CBS) — A Rockford hospital was evacuated Monday night for a flash flood emergency after the downpour outside caused a water train inside the building.

One woman, who identified herself as a Mercy Hospital employee, took to social media as water started to pour in.

A Rockford Walmart store also experienced flooding inside the store as crews frantically tried to whisk out the water with squeegees.

Parents used carts as boats to keep kids dry.

This is a developing story.