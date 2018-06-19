CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy died early Tuesday, nearly a day after he was shot in the head in the Little Italy neighborhood, and covered with a sheet while paramedics treated others wounded in the same shooting.

Erin Carey, of the Austin neighborhood, was among six people shot around 4:45 a.m. Monday at the ABLA Brooks Homes public housing complex near 13th and Loomis.

A 22-year-old woman, Shalonza McToy, was pronounced dead at the scene. She had been shot in the head, chest, and arm. Four other people were wounded in the shooting,

Carey was shot several times in the head. First Deputy Police Supt. Anthony Riccio confirmed paramedics initially presumed he had died, and covered him with a sheet, then moved on to treat another shooting victim. Later, police officers noticed movement under the sheet.

“Officers who were present notified the paramedics this man is still alive, and treatment began on him as well,” Riccio said.

Paramedics took Carey to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

Riccio said he did not know how long the teen lay under the sheet before paramedics began CPR.

“That is something that I think definitely has to be looked at to find out exactly why that happened,” he said.