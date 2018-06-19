CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Postal Service is issuing the first scratch-and-sniff-stamps starting Wednesday.

Post office officials said the scent of the “Frozen Treats Forever” stamps will remind customers of the sweet smells of summer when mailing and receiving letters.

Each of the 10 stamp designs includes two different treats.

The words “FOREVER” and “USA” appear along the bottom of each stamp.

The “Frozen Treats Forever” series features different popsicles in scents like orange, blueberry, and root beer.

Popsicles, which were invented in the early 1900s, are made by large manufacturers, home cooks as well as artisanal shops. In the last few years, frozen treats with fresh fruit including kiwi, watermelon, blueberries, oranges and strawberries have become more popular. Those flavors join longstanding favorites like chocolate, root beer and cola.

According to the U.S. Postal service, art director Antonio Alcalá of Alexandria, Virginia designed the stamps with Leslie Badani, also of Alexandria.

In a release, the U.S. Postal Service said “the public is encouraged to submit stamp suggestions. Visit the Citizens’ Stamp Advisory Committee website for details on the stamp selection process and instructions for submitting suggestions in writing. Due to the time required for research and approval, ideas for stamp subjects should be received at least three years prior to the proposed release.”