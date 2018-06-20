CHICAGO (CBS) — A 34-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder, after he allegedly confessed to killing another man with a hammer earlier this week in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Police said Julio Hernandez, of the 3100 block of West 40th Street, admitted he struck a 40-year-old man several times in the head with a hammer shortly before 1 a.m. Monday in the same block on the South Side.

An autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the victim died of multiple injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide. The victim’s name has not been released.

Hernandez has been charged with first-degree murder, and was scheduled to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.