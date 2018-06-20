CARMI, Ill. (AP) — The stepmother of a man charged with murder is calling on him to surrender to police after he escaped from a southeastern Illinois county jail over the weekend.

The White County sheriff’s office says 24-year-old Zachery Shock was among three men who used a pipe to break through an outside wall early Saturday of the jail in Carmi near the Indiana border.

December Shock, his stepmother, tells WSIL-TV that she’s frustrated with people who think she and her husband have helped Zachery Shock from being caught.

She says her stepson must answer for what he’s done.

Police say 61-year-old Johnny Tipton was still being sought, while 28-year-old Justin Bray was caught Saturday. Tipton was jailed on possession of stolen property charges.

Shock faces murder charges for the 2016 shooting of James Berkel of McLeansboro.

