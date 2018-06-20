CBS (CHICAGO)–Police are seeking a suspect wanted for robbing and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman earlier this month.

The woman was parked in Chicago’s Beverly neighborhood, on the 101st block of South Parnell Avenue, around 11:20 p.m. on June 9 when a man with a gun approached her vehicle.

He got into the car and instructed her to drive to an alley, where she was sexually assaulted and robbed, according to a community alert issued Wednesday.

The suspect is a black man between 21 and 28-years-old and was wearing black clothing.

Please contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8271 with more information.