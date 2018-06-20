CBS (CHICAGO)–Police are searching for a man who touched himself in public in front of a woman who happened to walk by.

A man wearing blue spandex shorts and a blue tank top was touching himself on June 14 in an alley on the 5600 block of North Ozark Avenue, in Chicago’s Oriole Park neighborhood.

The man continued touching himself as a young female was walking nearby, police said. Another person also witnessed the incident.

The offender then walked northbound in the alley between 5600 North Ozark and 5600 Overhill before disappearing from the view of the witness.

He is white with dark hair with silver and gray, and between the ages of 40 and 50.

Call Area North detectives with information (312) 744-8200.