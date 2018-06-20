CHICAGO (CBS) — Friends and family of a South Side woman, brutally murdered inside her home, are increasing the reward to find her killer.

On June 10, 81-year-old Thana Muhammad’s dismembered body was found in garbage bins inside her Rosemore home.

The reward is now up to $20,000.

Her family is asking for help in pinning down where she was seen in the days before her murder, and who she was with.

“She would frequent stores between Roosevelt up to 55th Street,” said Muhammad’s daughter Ashanti Chimurenga. “If you were in the King Drive area, you saw my mother between June 1st and June 5th. Call the police. Community, (if) you saw my mother, you probably saw her with the killer.”

Also key to the investigation, anyone who saw someone driving Muhammad’s silver Accord after her death.

It was found stolen and abandoned on the West Side.