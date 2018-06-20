CBS (CHICAGO)–A disturbing discovery was made Wednesday at a Chicago park, where a woman found a swastika sticker with a razor blade tucked underneath.

Several more stickers and six razor blades were inside a brown paper bag that police later found at Kilbourn Park, at Addison and Kilbourn on Chicago’s northwest side.

Laura Singer saw a photo of the racist sticker posted on social media site Nextdoor and shared it with CBS 2 Chicago.

“I wanted to share it on Facebook so a wider audience would know the danger exists in our park and that people are putting up racist stickers,” Singer said. “It wasn’t just a prank–it seems like someone put some real thought into spreading messages of hate throughout our park and maybe they were going to other parks.”

The person who found the sticker removed it from the park sign it was stuck to, police said.

“It’s scary they had razor blades in stickers at a park,” Singer said. “They could pose a danger to anyone who wanted to take them down.”