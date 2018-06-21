CHICAGO (CBS) —It seems like the perfect combo: outdoor music and the first day of summer.

But this year, however, the weather gods didn’t get the message about Making Music Chicago event.

But the show must go on.

Make Music Chicago is part of a worldwide effort to promote the creation of music. Similar events are taking place in more than 800 cities around the world Thursday.

Making Music Chicago was supposed to feature more than 200 performances around town.

But with the Riverwalk practically turned into a river, rain is the only sound you heard on Thursday.

Umbrellas are a must outside Navy Pier. So the performance moved inside. Some of the youngest music lovers didn’t seem to mind.

Speaking of youngsters, the shaker-making was designed for them. Organizers moved the event inside the field house at Maggie Daley Park.

But Mother Nature kept the real mothers away. So moms and dads, here’s a simple recipe to make music at home, rain or shine:

Paper plates, something to go inside (rice, beans or birdseed) and a stapler.

