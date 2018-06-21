CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner’s latest political ad dubbed his Democratic opponent, J.B. Pritzker, the “Porcelain Prince.”

Now, Rauner’s doubling down, and Pritzker’s camp calls it an act of desperation.

CBS 2 political reporter Derrick Blakley takes a look at the fight.

On the kind of rainy Thursday when Chicago basements are known to flood, there’s a new would-be plumbing van prowling the streets: Pritzker Plumbing, Inc.

Complete with a photo-shopped picture of a smiling J.B. Pritzker in a plumber’s jumpsuit.

The van is a stunt by Governor Rauner’s campaign that continues the theme of a television ad, attacking Pritzker for ripping toilets from a mansion he owns to win a tax break.

But Pritzker’s running mate dismissed it as the same old Rauner strategy that began before the primary.

“I’m not surprised that we haven’t heard anything else from Bruce Rauner because Bruce Rauner doesn’t have anything else to talk about,” said Representative Juliana Stratton.

The van also features a toll free number: 1-833-TAX-SCAM.

Dial it up and you’ll hear a jingle: “Pritzker Plumbing. Disconnect your toilets., dodge your taxes.”

All of which the Pritzker side calls a diversion.

“Bruce Rauner is a failed governor who doesn’t have a record to run on, and so this is another desperate attempt for him to distract from the fact that he has accomplished nothing as governor,”said Stratton.

Instead of stunts, Stratton said she and Pritzker are talking to voters about real issues, like health care, education and jobs.