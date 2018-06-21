(CBS) — Police in Missouri have released surveillance video of a woman dancing inside a convenience store, hoping someone can help identify her.

Her dancing isn’t a crime, but she can be seen lunging over the counter and grabbing rolls of scratch-off lottery tickets, and is now wanted for theft.

The surveillance video shows the woman dance her way through the QuickTrip in southwest St. Louis County, as her male accomplice distracted the only store clerk.

While the accomplice and clerk were in the back of the store, the woman was in the front, dancing and periodically grabbing scratch-offs from behind the counter.

The police department released the footage and added audio from Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” to it, hoping people would watch it and recognize the woman.

“Money moves? We think not,” the St. Louis County Police Department wrote on Facebook, quoting the Cardi B song.

“We’re trying to ID this female wanted for stealing scratchers tickets from the QuikTrip,” the department wrote. “While the video of her face isn’t completely clear, we’re hoping someone recognizes those dope dance moves.”

Police say the woman left the store with her accomplice in a Chrysler.

The thief may have had fun dancing her way through a crime, but her efforts won’t pay off. Once a lottery ticket is deemed stolen, it is no longer valid, KTVI reports. Stolen tickets have been to identify a suspect if they try to cash it in. A QuickTrip spokesman said a person of interest has been identified and was taken into custody, according to KTVI.

