CHICAGO (CBS) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with four felonies, after turning himself in for a carjacking and sexual assault in the Fernwood neighborhood.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was parked in a vehicle near 101st and Parnell around 11:20 p.m. on June 9, when a man approached her and forced his way into the car.

The man robbed her at gunpoint, and then told her to drive to an alley, where he raped her.

Police said 18-year-old Michael Eldridge, of the 300 block of West 100th Street, turned himself in on Wednesday, after recognizing himself as the suspect in surveillance camera pictures posted on a community alert.

Eldridge was charged with one felony count each of aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated criminal sexual assault, and unlawful vehicular invasion.

He was due to appear for a bond hearing Thursday afternoon at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.