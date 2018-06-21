CBS (CHICAGO)—A man was shot and killed in a car traveling in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway Thursday morning just before noon.

It was the 20th shooting on a Chicago-area expressway so far this year, police say.

The shooting happened near the Kedzie ramp, shutting down all traffic lanes near the area for about two hours while police investigated the scene.

The man who was shot was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The front passenger side window appeared to have been shattered, according to CBS 2 reporter Mai Martinez, who was live at the scene of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

Southbound vehicles on I-55 were forced off the highway at the Kedzie ramp, creating a miles-long traffic jam before all lanes were reopened at 3:20 p.m.

Police were initially called to the scene for a traffic crash, but when they arrived they found the victim unconscious in a black SUV. He had been shot twice in the chest.

Illinois State Police said 23 shootings were reported at the same point in 2017. In all of 2017, there were 51 expressway shootings across the Chicago area.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.