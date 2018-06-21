Filed Under:Bond Hearing, Chicago Police Officers, Jackie Wilson, Murder, New Trial

CHICAGO (AP) — A bond hearing is scheduled for a man granted a new trial in the deaths of two Chicago police officers 40 years ago.

A Cook County judge rejected the request of a special prosecutor to delay Thursday’s hearing for Jackie Wilson. The prosecutors said they needed to subpoena Wilson’s prison disciplinary records.

Wilson’s attorneys objected, calling the request a “fishing expedition.”

Jackie Wilson has been granted a new trial in the murder of two Chicago police officers in 1982, after a Cook County judge tossed Wilson’s confession, saying it was tainted by torture allegations. (Photo credit: Cook County Sheriff)

Judge William Hooks tossed out Wilson’s confession that he fatally shot officers Richard O’Brien and William Fahey in 1982 and ordered a new trial. The 57-year-old Wilson alleged former police Cmdr. Jon Burge and his subordinates tortured him into confessing to the shootings.

Wilson had been serving a life sentence in prison.

Burge was convicted in 2010 of lying about whether he ever witnessed or participated in the torture of suspects and served a term in federal prison.

