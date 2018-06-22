CHICAGO (CBS) — Two children and a woman were critically injured in a crash in the Bronzeville neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police said the accident happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of 49th and King Drive.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, but a silver Dodge Charger with front-end damage ended up partly on the sidewalk, and a silver Hyunday sedan with damage to the side and front-end came to a stop next to a traffic signal control box.

Fire Department officials said a 3-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A 23-year-old woman was taken to the University of Chicago trauma center in critical condition.

One other person involved in the crash refused medical treatment, according to the Fire Department.