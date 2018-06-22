CHICAGO (CBS) — Yellow Line trains were halted for about two hours Friday morning, due to flooding in the northern suburbs.

The CTA said Yellow Line Service between Evanston and Skokie was suspended at about 8 a.m. because of flooding. Trains began operating again at about 10 a.m., but with residual delays.

Shuttle buses and #97/Skokie buses provided alternate service while trains were halted.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch through 3 p.m. Friday, on the heels of several rounds of rain since early Thursday morning.