CHICAGO (CBS) — Two former Chicago Blackhawks players are filing a lawsuit against the NHL alleging it is a “league of denial,” and is accountable for withholding information on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease.

According to a press release, Corboy & Demetrio has filed the lawsuit on behalf of former NHL players Daniel Carcillo and Nick Boynton.

Carcillo played for the Phoenix Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, New York Rangers, and Los Angeles Kings in a total of 474 NHL games over nine seasons. Carcillo also won two Stanley Cups for the Chicago Blackhawks. Nick Boynton’s 605-game career included playing for the Boston Bruins for seven seasons and the Chicago Blackhawks for two, winning the Stanley Cup for the Blackhawks in 2010.

During their time playing for the NHL, Carcillo and Boynton claim they suffered repeated brain injuries, including concussive and sub-concussive. They say the NHL League never warned them of the significant risks of brain damage, withholding the information while they were playing for the League.

The two players allege that the NHL consistently “allowed and encouraged” them to return to playing after suffering concussions.

Read the full lawsuit here:

NHL Lawsuit by Kathleen Cohen on Scribd

Attorney William T. Gibbs of Corboy & Demetrio, who is representing Carcillo and Boynton, said in a press release, “Why won’t the NHL acknowledge the reality that participating in their league increases a players risk for long-term brain damage? Why won’t the NHL step up and take care of those that have had the damage done to their brains? Daniel Carcillo and Nick Boynton are demanding accountability from the NHL. Daniel Carcillo, Nick Boynton, and others have seen, first-hand, how playing in the NHL can cause CTE.”