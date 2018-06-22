(AP) — The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City doesn’t have rhythm — it’s got “rhythem.”

The soon-to-open casino, which spent $500 million to renovate the facility, installed a 30-foot sign shaped like a Gibson Les Paul guitar on Thursday morning without noticing the word “rhythm” was misspelled. The word on the guitar’s rhythm and treble switch included the letter “E.”

@amandahoovernj Our Vinyl Guy and QC are being hazed for the spelling error in creative, unmerciful ways. I can say for a fact that the 60ft version does not have the same error. #mortified pic.twitter.com/G9bu2gHr3f — Nick Mortensen (@nickmortensen) June 21, 2018

The guitar is one of two expected to go up at the new resort, with the second slated for installation Saturday at the resort’s entrance.

Hard Rock officials say the typo was corrected Thursday afternoon by removing the extra vinyl letter.

The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will open at noon on June 28 the same day as the new Ocean Resort Casino.