CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a woman in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

He faces multiple charges including murder, fleeing the scene of an accident and eluding police.

Authorities said they were trying to stop him earlier in the week when his license plates came up stolen. He ran a red light trying to get away.

His car slammed into a taxi near the intersection of Grand and Dearborn. The impact of that crash caused the taxi to hit two people on a sidewalk.

66-year-old Diana Lampsa was riding in the back of the cab. She was taken to Northwestern Hospital where she died.

Her taxi driver suffered minor injuries. The two pedestrians on the sidewalk both had broken legs.