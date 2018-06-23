CHICAGO (AP) — Pinch-hitter Nick Martini drove in the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning with his first major league hit and the Oakland Athletics came back from an early five-run deficit to edge the Chicago White Sox 7-6 on Saturday.

Martini, recalled from Triple-A before the game, lined a full-count single off Juan Minaya (0-2) with two outs to center to score Stephen Piscotty from second.

Piscotty reached on a double when right fielder Avisail Garcia lost his routine fly in the sun.

Piscotty launched a two-run drive and Matt Olson hit a solo shot as the Athletics homered in their 24th consecutive road game, tying a modern day record set by Baltimore in 1996.

Olson’s homer was his 17th and third in four games.

Lou Trivino (5-1), the A’s fourth reliever, pitched 1 2/3 innings and struck out four.

Blake Treinen got the last five outs for his 17th save as Oakland hung on for its sixth victory in seven games despite committing two errors in the ninth.

Tim Anderson hit his 13th homer, a three-run shot that capped Chicago’s five-run first inning burst. The White Sox have lost nine of 10.

Both starters exited early with injuries.

Oakland’s Daniel Mengden was roughed up for the fourth straight outing, allowing five runs and five hits before a sprained right foot forced him to leave after two innings.

The right-hander is 0-2 with an 11.57 ERA over 16 1/3 innings in June.

Although he appeared to be cruising with a 5-2 lead, White Sox starter Dylan Covey was pulled due to right hip soreness with no outs in the fifth when Oakland scored three times to tie it at 5.

Covey, who was charged with four runs, left after walking Matt Joyce to start the inning and reaching a 2-1 count on Jonathan Lucroy.

Chris Volstad completed the walk to Lucroy, then gave up a single to Franklin Barreto, a sacrifice fly to Dustin Fowler and Jed Lowrie’s two-run double.

Piscotty’s homer in the second made it 5-2. After Oakland tied it, Olson’s homer leading off the sixth put the A’s ahead 6-5.

Yoan Moncada grounded into a force at second with the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth to push in a run to tie it at 6.

ROSTER MOVES

Martini was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, and right-handed pitcher Chris Bassitt and left-hander Danny Coulombe were optioned.

Martini was called up by the Athletics for three games earlier this month and was hitless in nine at-bats.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: Manager Bob Melvin said LHP Ryan Buchter (strained left shoulder) will be activated on Monday at Detroit.

White Sox: RHP Miguel Gonzalez (right rotator cuff inflammation) is expected to throw three innings in a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Charlotte.

Gonzalez, who was 0-3 with a 12.41 in three starts in April, said he expects to make three or four starts on the rehab assignment.

Manager Rick Renteria said OF Nicky Delmonico (broken finger on right hand) is getting ready to start hitting off a tee.

UP NEXT

Athletics RHP Paul Blackburn (1-1, 8.03) faces White Sox LHP Carlos Rodon (0-2, 4.41) on Sunday in the series finale. Both Blackburn and Rodon will make their fourth starts since returning from the DL.

© 2018 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.