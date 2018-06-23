CHICAGO (CBS) — World Cup fans packed into a tavern in Pilsen Saturday morning to catch Mexico taking on South Korea.

Fans could not take their eyes of the game and in the end, getting up early was well worth it for the fans.

Mexico beat South Korea 2-1.

The team has two back-to-back wins and is poised to move into the knockout round, which begins next Saturday.

The Mexican national team, or “El Tri” as they’re affectionately known, is at the top of their Group F standing with six points.

Mexico will face Sweden on Wednesday for the final game of the round.

