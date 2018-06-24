CHICAGO (CBS) — A big day of celebration as people in the LGBTQ community take part in the annual Chicago Pride Parade.

CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen has the story.

Organizers spent months preparing and said security will be a top priority.

Hundreds of officers will be out and about at the event.

The street is already lined with decorations near Belmont and Broadway.

The 21 block parade will start between Montrose and Broadway in the Uptown neighborhood before ending near Diversey and Sheridan Road in Lincoln Park.

The parade coordinator said he received 150 float entries.

He said the best spot to watch the parade will be at Broadway and Irving Park.