CHICAGO (CBS) — A bar fight in Rosemont leads to charges against an off-duty Chicago police officer.

CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reports from the Park Tavern.

The fight started inside at the Park Tavern before 3:00 a.m. Sunday. Rosemont Public Safety said that a Chicago police officer tried helping bouncers kick people out, but then that officer found himself in handcuffs.

William Szepi is the Chicago police officer facing charges.

Rosemont Public Safety said Szepi jumped in to help remove people after that fight started.

But once outside of the bar, the Chicago police officer was arguing with someone, when Szepi allegedly reached into his waistband, pulled out a nine millimeter Glock 19 and pointed it out in from of him.

Another bar customer took the gun away from Szepi, disarming him until police arrived.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.

Chicago police said Szepi is a new probationary officer and could be fired pending the outcome of the investigation.