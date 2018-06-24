CHICAGO (CBS) — Summer has officially begun and we’re officially in the heart of outdoor party season.

Whether you’re a host or a guest, lifestyle expert Limor Suss has great ideas to make your next summer party a success.

“These are my go-to when I go to somebody’s house,” said Suss about caprese skewers.

“You take bamboo skewers, cherry tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella,” said Suss who added that you can top them off with salt and pepper and quality olive oil.

Craft beer is another popular item to bring to a party.

If you’re hosting a party, Suss said a “Coney Island Station” will let you serve food simply and give you time to interact with guests.

It’s a three-tier serving tower that includes hotdogs at the top, buns in the middle with all kinds of condiments at the bottom to top the dogs.

