CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old boy was shot while walking to a store on Chicago’s South side Monday.

The boy was shot in the lower left leg around 6:30 p.m. near 61st Street and Prairie Avenue.

Police say he was transported to Comer’s Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

Officers do not believe the boy was the intended target.

No one is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story.