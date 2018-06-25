CHICAGO (CBS) — An Aurora man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for possessing a large amount of cocaine with the intent to deliver, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Kane County Circuit Judge James Hallock sentenced Gilberto Montes, 39 on Friday, June 22, 2018. The judge convicted Montes of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver on September 28, 2017.

According to a press release from the Kane County State’s Attorney, on June 12, 2015, Homeland Security Investigators and the Aurora Police Department found two kilograms of cocaine, packaging materials commonly associated with narcotics dealing, and more than $15,000 cash inside Montes’ home.

Kane County Circuit Judge James Hallock ordered Montes to pay a fine of $236,000, the street value of the cocaine he possessed.

“Mr. Montes chose to peddle his poison on the streets of Aurora and now he’ll go to prison for it. We’re more than happy to remove drug dealers from our communities, where they pose a significant threat to the health and safety of the public,” Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon said.