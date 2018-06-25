CHICAGO (CBS)–A vehicle crashed through the front doors of the Versace store at Aurora’s Chicago Premium Outlet Mall early Monday morning, police said.

The thieves made off with an unknown amount of designer merchandise, police said.

Surveillance video shows a white, newer-model sedan and a red SUV barreling through a courtyard and into the front doors of the store at approximately 3:40 a.m. The sedan proceeds through the front doors, and several people got out of both vehicles and head into the store to grab merchandise, police said.

The vehicles were last seen heading toward Farnsworth Avenue.

Police did not offer a description of the vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.