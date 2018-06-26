CHICAGO (CBS) — What do face tattoos and MAGA caps have in common? Neither is welcome at a Lincoln Park arcade bar that says it wants to “keep it classy.”

Replay Lincoln Park, at the corner of Sheffield and Wolfram, announced a new “strictly enforced dress code” on Facebook over the weekend. The post included images of a face tattoo and a red “Make America Great Again” hat from the Trump campaign.

“After much consternation and consideration and to maintain a “classy environment”, Replay Lincoln Park has implemented a new and strictly enforced dress code. No face tattoos, no specific hats, please see below. Let’s keep it classy Chicago. Sincerely, management,” the post stated.

The beercade’s Facebook post on Saturday received dozens of comments, from both supporters and opponents of the ban on Trump campaign hats.

Replay Lincoln Park joked about the response in a follow-up post on Monday.

“We’ve been getting a lot more interactions here on Facebook since we decided to disallow MAGA hats and we’re not sure how to deal with it,” the post stated.

The bar’s owners also asked owners of The Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia, “how are y’all handling it? (And are you interested in any cross-promotion opportunities?” The follow-up post, which included the anti-Trump hashtag #resist, referred to the decision by The Red Hen’s owner to ask White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to leave when she visited the Virginia restaurant on Friday.

Sanders tweeted about being kicked out of The Red Hen, saying the owner’s actions “say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so.”