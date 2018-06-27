CHICAGO (CBS) — Tributes are pouring in for a man with no money and no fame.

But what he offered touched thousands over several years in Chicago’s Loop.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams has his story.

The words on this sign were his.

“Have a nice day, guys. God is good.”

Raymond Ferguson offered that greeting at State and Randolph.

Day after day, year after year, in any kind of weather.

Whether you gave him spare change or not.

“It’s weird not having him right here,” said Jonathan Royden of the Chicago Loop Alliance.

Ferguson died last week. Natural causes according to the medical examiner.

The news is spreading and so are the tributes to a 54-year-old-man nicknamed “Blue” because he slept on CTA Blue Line trains.

How did a guy who lived on the streets manage to touch so many people?

“He was pure love, embodied,” said Royden.

Mitch Granger of the group SPARK, Students Performing Random Acts of Kindness, developed a friendship with Blue.

He told Blue’s story in a documentary to help other homeless men and women.

“Obviously he loved getting food and clothes and money, but what he loved most was human connection,” said Granger.

A human connection. in a place where many overlook the homeless, thousands saw Raymond “Blue” Ferguson.

Ferguson’s funeral will be held Thursday July 5th at the Salvation Army Facility at One North Ogden.