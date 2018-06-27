CHICAGO (CBS)–Two men were found dead inside a burning car in southwest suburban Joliet Township Tuesday night.

The vehicle was engulfed in flames when the East Joliet Fire Department arrived shortly before 10 p.m. to extinguish the blaze, according to the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers found two male victims inside the vehicle, which was parked at Rowell Avenue and Sugar Creek Drive. They had both been shot, according to the Will County Coroner.

Both bodies had been burned beyond recognition, but police confirmed both victims were male.

One of the two men has been identified as Xavier C.E. Sallie, 19, of the 300 block of 2nd Avenue, Joliet. The coroner’s office had not released the name of the other male as of Wednesday night.

Sallie has a criminal record that includes felony firearm possession and drug charges.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Investigation Division at 815-727-8574.