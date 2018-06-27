CHICAGO (CBS)–More motorists in Rockford were nabbed for DUI last year than in any other Illinois town, according to a report from the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists (AAIM).

In the 2017 Annual Illinois DUI Arrest Survey, 567 police departments across the state were surveyed for how many DUI’s they issued.

Topping the list, Rockford Police made 490 drunk driving arrests last year.

The Rockford Police Department has earned a name for itself when it comes to cracking down on drunk driving. The city has ranked within the top eight top police departments in the state for DUI’s since 2007, according to AAIM.

Chicago was left out of the survey because of the city’s size, but Chicago police officer Timothy Walter ranked number two in the state for the most DUI’s issued by individual officers. He made 167 arrests last year.

Illinois State Police trooper Eric David made 208 drunk driving arrests, earning him the spot at the top of the list.

By towns, Elgin Police apprehended the second largest number of drunk drivers in the state last year with 418 arrests. Decatur was third with 391 arrests, followed by Cicero with 341 and Aurora with 326, according to the survey results.

With 211 DUI arrests, Gurnee Police arrested nearly 41 percent more impaired drivers in 2017 compared to the previous year. Police departments in Aurora, Lombard, Orland Park and Springfield all arrested between 17 and 39 percent more drink drivers last year compared to 2016, the statistics show.

Police in Naperville and Carol Stream made fewer DUI arrests last year. Naperville saw a 13 percent drop in DUI’s and Carol Stream had about 5 percent less than the year before.

AAIM is a citizens group founded in 1982 by people affected by drunk driving.