CHICAGO (CBS)–Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth visited protesters rallying against immigration policy Thursday in the middle of the Senate office building. She had her infant daughter with her, and the two received quite a welcome.

She said the issue of family separations is “deeply personal” to her.

“What would it be like to have my breast-feeding child ripped away from me? she asked. “I wanted to show my support for the folks here today. I could only imagine what it would be like to have my daughter — my breastfeeding child — ripped away from me the way some of these other moms’ babies have been.”

Daily Beast reporter Andrew Desiderio captured Duckworth’s visit with protestors on camera.

