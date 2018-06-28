CHICAGO (CBS) — A Woodridge man will spend 23 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after robbing a Westmont gas station at gunpoint, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Michael Ingram, 30, was found guilty on one count of armed robbery with a firearm. He was sentenced Thursday morning, where bond was set at $1 million.

According to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin, Ingram and Martell Delgado, 31, went into the Citgo gas station on Ogden Avenue in Westmont on October 2, 2014 around 11:40 p.m. Officials say Ingram entered the gas station, pointed a gun at the employee at the register, and demanded money. He stole several hundred dollars before fleeing the scene with Delgado. Police were able to find the men in their car a few blocks from the gas station.

Both men were taken into custody. On June 29, 2017, Delgado was found guilty of one count of armed robbery with a firearm and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

“I would like to commend the Westmont Police Department for their extremely quick apprehension of both Mr. Ingram and Mr. Delgado,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. “It is because of their efforts that my office was able to mount a very strong prosecution against both these men. Mr. Ingram’s twenty-three-year sentence, along with Mr. Delgado’s twenty-one-year sentence, sends the message that in DuPage County we will not accept this type of violent behavior and that if you are convicted of this type of crime you will find yourself behind bars for a very long time. I would also like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Jim Scaliatine and Sean Kelly for their work in holding both defendants responsible for their actions.”