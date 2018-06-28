CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police officers are haven been dispatched to local media outlets following the mass shooting at a newspaper in Maryland.

CPD called CBS 2 and said the officers were being sent as a precautionary measure. Two uniformed officers arrived in the CBS 2 lobby shortly after 3:30 p.m. and will be here “until further notice.”

There is no motive yet for the shooting at the Capital Gazette. At least four people were fatally shot and more were injured.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Police say they have one suspect in custody.