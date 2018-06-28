CHICAGO (CBS) — With the fourth of July less than one week away, officials are issuing a friendly reminder to make sure fireworks remain fun and not fatal.

Last year there were close to 13,000 firework-related injuries alone, most of those injuries happening in the month around the fourth of July.

Firefighters showed CBS 2’s Mai Martinez how quickly it can happen, going from fun to fatal in just a matter of seconds.

“On July 4th, the specific day, fireworks typically account for 40% of all reported fires,” stated Bartlett Fire Protection District’s Chief Mike Falese.

They also account for thousands of emergency room visits every year. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, in 2017 fireworks caused 12,900 injures and eight deaths in the United States.

Chief Medical Officer at Amita Health Medical Group, Dr. Reinhold Llerena, explained a variety of serious injuries that can occur.

Dr. Llerena stated, “Fireworks can cause severe burns that will last forever, eye burns that can cause blindness. The injuries are many.”

Many people think sparklers are a safe alternative. Since they are not considered fireworks in Illinois, they are not illegal; but many firefighters say that can be misleading. Fire officials claim sparklers are the leading cause of fireworks-related injuries.

“Just a momentary touch of a sparkler can cause a shirt to catch fire causing torso burns, facial burns,” stated Mike Figolah, the past President of Illinois Fire Safety Alliance. “If the wind is high or if the child runs, the fire flames faster.”

According to the CPSC, sparklers can burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

“Water boils at 212 degrees, cake bakes at 350 degrees, wood burns at 575 degrees,” Figolah said, putting the temperatures in perspective.

Experts advise everyone when it comes to fireworks to be extremely careful.

“Don’t spend your time at the emergency room this year with Fourth of July,” said Figolah. “Have fun with your family and be safe. Leave it to the professionals.”

For more information about fireworks safety, click here.