CHICAGO (CBS) — Get ready for the heat.

Chicago emergency officials are reminding people to keep an eye on others during this weekend’s stifling weather.

Many will enjoy being outdoors, but the office of emergency management said if you need to find a place to get out of the heat, call 311 and they can get you to a cooling shelter.

For emergencies, as always, call 911.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to look out for each other, especially our vulnerable population,” said Rich Guidice, director of OEMC. “Stay hydrated. Stay communicated with the people you love.”

The agency said it’ll provide extra services through next week, while temperatures remain in the 90s across the city.