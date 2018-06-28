CHICAGO (CBS)—The Trumps honed in on the Midwest Thursday, with the President visiting Milwaukee while Donald Trump, Jr. was at Chicago City Hall before heading to his dad’s namesake tower in River North to meet with an alderman to discuss commercial development.

Alderman Brendan Reilly told CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker he met with Trump, Jr. to address long-term vacancies in the lower level of the Trump Tower on Wabash Avenue.

Trump Tower opened in 2009, but 65,000-square-feet of commercial space covering four lower-level floors facing the River Walk still await tenants.

The meeting lasted only 45 minutes before Trump Jr. made a quick exit from City Hall, with reporters on his trail.

He left in a car with dark tinted windows before reappearing at Trump Tower a few minutes later.

Ald. Reilly told Tucker the pair discussed opening a flexible work space in the vacant commercial area. Restaurants and retail were other options discussed during the meeting, he said.

Reilly says high rent coupled with the highly unpopular Trump name are likely deterring commercial development from the high-rise.

“The brand is not held in high regard in Chicago,” he said.

Trump Tower resident Ted Rilea enjoys life in his condo and hopes to see more retailers move in.

“Maybe a place where you can get some ice cream,” Rilea said.

Political opinions aside, Reilly said he’s ready to work with the Trumps to develop the commercial vacancies.

“I did not vote for President Trump,” Reilly said. “I disagree with his policies, but again I need to treat the Trump organization like any other business. It was difficult to keep my thoughts to myself, but I did.”