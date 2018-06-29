(CBS) — America’s last remaining Toys R Us stores will close for good today, after a final Friday of clearance sales.

One Toys R Us location in Raleigh, North Carolina, however, has shut its doors a little early, and for good reason.

An anonymous customer purchased $1 million worth of the store’s remaining toys to donate them to local children.

Now, WNCN CBS 17 reports that the Triangle Town Center staff are spending their store’s last day boxing up the few toys that remain to put on a truck.

The mystery buyer’s immense gesture of good faith is a silver lining in what, to many, has been a sad narrative on the shuttering of an iconic American business.

The company’s bankruptcy, of course, follows the boom of online retailers where shoppers could purchase competitively-priced toys from the comfort of their own homes.

There was also the heavy debt load Toys R Us had to bear after the company was purchased by private-equity firms Bain Capital and KKR & Co. in a $6.6 billion leveraged buyout in 2005.