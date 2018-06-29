CHICAGO (CBS)–A Chicago cop’s old-school jam session that went down on a street corner has gone viral.

Chicago police officer Jose Sanchez broke out his best dance move–what he calls “the devastating spin,” when he was at an anti-violence event called the “block takeover.”

Nearly 400,000 people have viewed the dance session online.

George Bady, Jr. “Ain’t No Stopping Us Now” by McFadden & Whitehead, and a woman standing on a sidewalk became Sanchez’s impromptu dance partner.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos caught up with Officer Sanchez Friday.

His newfound internet celebrity wasn’t what Sanchez was focused on, however.

“It’s about letting the kids, the teenagers know that (we) do care,” he said. “Letting them know there are good cops around here and they do want to be involved.”