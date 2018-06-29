CHICAGO (CBS)–A record-setting 2.5 million people are expected to hit the Illinois roadways for the Fourth of July holiday.

Some expressways are already getting crowded as people head out during the Friday evening rush hour.

Others are flying out of town. CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports from Midway Airport, where efforts are underway to prepare for a busy holiday travel week.

Nearly 500,000 passengers are expected to travel through Midway airport during the week of the Fourth of July.

That’s nothing in comparison to O’Hare, where a 1.6 million travelers are expected.

Many travelers anticipated the massive crowds and longs lines and arrived at the city’s airports earlier than usual to make their flights.

Midway had amped up staffing levels so high on Friday that the airport seemed emptier than usual.

“We anticipated heavy traffic and worked with airlines so TSA could appropriately staff,” said TSA spokesman Michael McCarthy.

Passengers departing Midway Friday evening were pleasantly surprised to see the short lines.

Sunday, July 8 is expected to be the busiest travel day at U.S. airports.