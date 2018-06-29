CHICAGO (CBS) — The city of Chicago will pay 17 million dollars to a man who served more than 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

A jury found Jacques Rivera was framed by Chicago police. His attorneys call it one of the biggest scandals in Chicago history.

CBS 2’s Roseanne Tellez has the story.

“I wish my mom could be here. My mom passed, you know, but I thank god that I got out before she passed.”

A tearful Jacques Rivera wishes he could share the good news that a jury awarded him 17 million dollars after he was framed in a 1988 murder.

“What Jacques got today was justice,” said attorney Jon Loevy.

At the center of the case, former gang crimes detective Reynaldo Guevara, who has a long history of fabricating and withholding evidence.

“I think there are 18 people whose convictions have collapsed or who have been exonerated due to his misconduct,” said Loevy. “It really is one of the biggest scandals in the history of the city of Chicago.”

Including today’s pay out, Guevara’s conduct has cost the city 38 million dollars.

Attorneys said there are at least eight other pending lawsuits, some involving men still in prison for crimes they didn’t commit.

“Now it’s time for the city of Chicago to take notice. To reign in police officers who behave this way,” said attorney Locke Bowman.

Rivera, who was exonerated and released from prison in 2011 said Friday’s verdict will allow him to help other men who were framed or forced to confess.

“You know there’s other men in there wrongfully convicted by Reynaldo Guevara and they need to be freed,” said Rivera.

Guevara, who refused to testify in this case on the grounds it could incriminate him, is retired from the Chicago Police Department.

The jury found him liable for punitive damages of $75,000.

Two other officers will also have to pay $25,000 and $75,000.

The city of Chicago said it was disappointed in the decision and they’re exploring their options.