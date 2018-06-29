CHICAGO (CBS) — With dangerous temperatures, city officials are urging people to take precautions this weekend, especially if you’re going to be outside.

CBS 2’s Mai Martinez reports from Windy City Ribfest with details on how the heat is affecting everyone.

Organizers say given the extreme heat warning, workers are taking as many breaks as they need, and vendors have plenty of water on hand for staff and for sale.

Barbeque might be the big draw at Windy City Ribfest, but this weekend, ice cold water will likely be the big seller as everyone tries to beat the heat.

“We was looking at the weather and seeing heat indexes over 100,” said Mark Grant of Porky Chicks BBQ

With it feeling like 100+, the last place Grant wants to be is standing over a grill.

“A thousand degree grill and the heat just rolls in,” he said.

Unfortunately he and other vendors like Efren Perez have no choice.

“Yeah I feel like hell right now,” said Perez of Rancho Mateo. “It’s almost 105 degrees with the hot burners.”

Given the dangerous heat, city officials said it’s important that everyone does their best to stay hydrated and check on friends, family and neighbors.

“People who are at greatest risk having problems because of the high temperatures are those with people with underlying health conditions like lung disease or heart disease, the elderly and the very young,” said Dr. Julie Morita from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

Health officials said water is key to staying safe this weekend.

That’s why Daniel Medina packed plenty for his daughter’s birthday cookout at Montrose Beach.

He also picked the perfect spot to beat the heat.

“There’s a lot of shade here under the tree,” he said.

But for others, a dip in the lake was the best way to cool off and get some relief from the heat.

Back at Windy City Ribfest, no relief in sight for workers but precautions are in place.

“We’ve got two ice chests full of water and about seven fans going,” said Grant.

Another important reminder from health officials for festival goers or anyone going outdoors this weekend: limit the intake of alcohol because it can make dehydration worse.