CHICAGO (CBS) — If you bought a lotto ticket in Willowbrook, you may have an extra two million dollars to spend.

According to the Illinois Lottery, a Lucky Day Lotto ticket was sold in Willowbrook on Friday for the midday drawing.

It was purchased at a Minuteman station located at 6900 Kingery Highway.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers: 03-07-08-09-23.

The store where the ticket was purchased will get a bonus of $20,000, or one percent of the prize amount.

The Illinois Lottery is urging the lucky winner to sign the back of the ticket and to keep it in a safe place until they can visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

The winner has one year to claim the prize.

The agency said more than 51,000 players won prizes ranging from $1.00 to $200 in Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

Visit the Illinois Lottery website for more information.