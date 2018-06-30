CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of protesters braved the heat and marched in the Loop to participate in the Families Belong Together rally.

Leading the way at one point was civil rights leader Jesse Jackson and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos was there and has the story.

It was called a day of action. Thousands protesting the Trump administration’s immigration policies at the U.S. border.

“We’ll do everything for our kids. That’s why we’re here. That’s why those parents are crossing the border,” said Bertha Barajas.

“We don’t believe in bans or borders. And we don’t want children to be separated their families,” said Firouzeh Rismiller.

Protesters called for migrant families to be reunited and an end to family detentions and separations.

“As a Mexican-American, I feel like I have the privilege and responsibility to stand up for my people that are being detained at the border,” said Thomas Cortez.

Calls in the crowd for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.

President Trump tweeted a message in support of those agents.

To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

Chicago police estimate that 50,000 attended the rally. There were also rallies in several Chicago suburbs.