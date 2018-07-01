(CBS) — The family of 112-year-old Richard Overton of Austin, Texas, say thieves used his personal information to empty his bank account.

Overton’s cousin Volma Overton told CBS affiliate KEYE-TV that thieves obtained his social security number and bank account number to purchase bonds.

“[I’m] upset and just wondering who could do something to Richard like this,” Volma told KEYE. “What happened to the rest of the money?”

Overton is believed to be the oldest living veteran in the U.S., having served in World War II.