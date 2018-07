CHICAGO (CBS) — A car hits a woman and three-year-old boy in Bronzeville.

The car was pushed toward the victims when it was hit by a jeep near 42nd and Michigan Saturday night.

The three-year-old boy is at Comer Children’s Hospital with a possible broken leg.

The woman refused treatment at the scene.

The driver of the car is in stable condition at Mercy Hospital.

Police cited the jeep driver for failure to yield.