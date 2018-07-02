CHICAGO (CBS)–The firing of the director of Chicago’s Animal Care and Control is being protested by a growing number of supporters of former executive director Susan Russell, who was let go from her six-figure job on Sunday.

The city hasn’t provided much detail on why Russell was fired, but sources have told CBS 2 that so-called “dangerous dogs,” or dogs with behavioral issues that put them past the point of rehabilitation, were being adopted out of city shelters.

CBS 2 reports that “dangerous” canines that should have been euthanized were showing violent behavior—in some cases biting volunteers—and in one case, killing another dog after being adopted.

Russell’s firing has caused an uproar, however, among supporters who claim she was unfairly targeted by the city.

